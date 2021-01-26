Boring Salmon Arm utility box eyed for art project

A team of Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus staff and students, led by local artist Desiree Roy, helped create a work of art that will be used to transform a BC Hydro utility box. (File image)

A brighter future is in store for a currently common and easily overlooked Salmon Arm utility box.

Near Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus is a BC Hydro box destined to become a piece of public art. With funding from the First People’s Cultural Council Indigenous Arts Program, local artist Desiree Roy and Salmon Arm Secondary staff Amanda Bailey and Anne Tenning led a group of students on a project with a goal to transform the box with artwork that acknowledges traditional Secwepemc territory.

Outcomes of three brainstorming sessions were recorded and the final product was created with ideas from these meetings. The resulting artwork will be made into a wrap by High Impact Signs.

The project, which began last spring, will be completed with the wrap’s installation, expected to take place this spring.

In a letter to City of Salmon Arm council, Roy said Hydro is on board with the chosen box and is just waiting for a final agreement with the city to be signed. Council was amenable to this when discussing the letter at its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 25.

