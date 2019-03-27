Bottleneck Drive tasting rooms to open in April

Summerland wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to open their doors for the season

WINE TASTING The Bottleneck Drive tasting rooms will be open in April. Wine tastings will continue until the end of October. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland’s tasting rooms will open for the 2019 season on April 20 to 22 and visitors will be the first to taste their newest releases of wine, cider, beer and spirits.

The 24 tasting rooms of the Bottleneck Drive Association members will be open on the Easter long weekend and will stay open until the end of October.

This inaugural event will focus on introducing visitors to the regions newly released wines from their 19 wineries, ciders from three cideries, brews from one brewery and spirits from their one new distillery.

“Our tasting rooms are looking forward to introducing visitors to what we have been working on since the harvest of 2018,” said Rick Thrussell, president of the Bottleneck Drive Association.

“They will be the first to sample an array of wines, ciders, beers, and spirits that have been crafted over the winter and are now ready to release to the public.”

Hours for all 24 tasting rooms can be found on the Bottleneck Drive Association website.

