Boulder Mountain closed as SAR looks for pair of missing Kelowna sledders

RCMP say they likely had no overnight equipment

From left, Taylor Dumonceaux and Andrew Macleod, of Kelowna, were reported missing on Jan. 6 after they failed to return from snowmobiling on Boulder Mountain, near Revelstoke. (Facebook)

Boulder Mountain will be closed to snowmobiles today while Revelstoke Search and Rescue looks for two overdue snowmobilers.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, around 4:30 p.m., Revelstoke RCMP were notified that two sledders had not yet returned to the Boulder Mountain Parking lot.

Taylor Dumonceaux, 24, and Andrew Macleod, 24, rented two mountain sleds from a local retailer and failed to return the sleds at the arranged time. Their vehicle was still in the parking lot and contact with their families confirmed the men were still missing.

According to a family member, the men had rented one Polaris 150 pro and one Ski-Doo 850 that were bright yellow and orange.

RCMP say they had limited sledding experience, but had rented a flare kit and avalanche pack. RCMP do not thing the men had food, water, or overnight equipment.

Cell phone pings have not yielded results.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue had their request granted to close down Boulder Mountain to snowmobilers while they search today.

“This provides SAR a more effective opportunity to located any persons or sleds on the mountain,” said an RCMP press release. “This has been done in the past with success. If this is not effective, other means including the re-opening of the mountain will be considered.”

Revelstoke Search and Rescue began their search on Jan.6, and looked for around five hours.

There was no last-seen information for the missing sledders, but some information suggests they were seen in an area on Boulder Mountain known as the Toilet Bowl.

SAR will be using sled and helicopter teams in their search today.

Revelstoke RCMP say updates will be provided as soon as they have information.

Anyone with information about the missing sledders is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-837-5255.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.