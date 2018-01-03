Nancy Bower, wife of the late NHL great Johnny Bower, watches a tribute to her husband with former Toronto Maple Leafs players Frank Mahovlich, left, and Dave Keon prior to NHL hockey action, between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower's grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs will pay tribute to Johnny Bower today at the Hall of Fame goaltenders’ memorial service.

Club president Brendan Shanahan will be among the speakers during the event at the Air Canada Centre. Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Bower spent 11 seasons with the Maple Leafs and led them to four Stanley Cup titles, including their last in 1967. Bower died Dec. 26 at age 93 after falling ill with pneumonia.

Bower’s family held a private funeral in Oakville, Ont.

Related: Canadian Hockey Hall of Famer Johnny Bower dies at 93

Bower’s grandson, Johnny Bower III, and Shanahan will pay tribute to Bower from the podium. Former teammates Frank Mahovlich, Ron Ellis and Dave Keon will also attend the event.

The 48th Highlanders band — who have played at the Leafs home opener since 1931 — will also be involved.

Fans can attend the memorial with seating available in the arena stands. Floor seating will be reserved for the family and special guests. Doors open at 2 p.m. ET.

The Leafs also honoured Bower prior to their 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press





