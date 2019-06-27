These week-old kittens were found in a box on a median in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

The SPCA Maple Ridge Branch is caring for four orphaned kittens found in a closed box on the centre median of 113B Avenue in the city.

“The person who found these kittens was waiting for a nearby train to pass and had turned off the engine of his vehicle while he waited,” said Maple Ridge SPCA branch manager Krista Shaw. “When the engine was off he heard the kittens crying in the box and rescued them.”

A local vet treated the week-old kittens for fleas and they were extremely warm from being outside in the heat but are doing well. The kittens, three female and one male, are being bottle-fed and have been placed in foster homes in pairs.

“Their eyes haven’t opened yet. They are very vocal and like to let us know when they are hungry,” said Shaw.

READ ALSO: SPCA camps help kids unplug

The Maple Ridge SPCA is in need of orphaned kitten nursing bottles, powdered kitten replacement milks, Snuggle Safe heating pads, donations towards their recovery and baby receiving blankets.

Donations can be made at the branch, 10235 Jackson Road, Maple Ridge or online at shop.spca.bc.ca/products/orphan-kitten-care-for-a-day.

All kittens will be ready for adoption in eight weeks.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm to step up enforcement on water use

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mayor explains why some tax bills jump by $200

While municipal taxes increase by $80, taxes for other agencies jump by $115

Convoy of Waterway Houseboats a sad sight for longtime neighbours

Closure of houseboat operation considered huge blow to community

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, risk of thunderstorm

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

UPDATE: Missing senior found safe

RCMP located Cathy Wilson Wednesday night

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

UPDATE: GoFundMe set up for family of young boy hit and killed by car in driveway on Vancouver Island

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

In photos: Learning Lahal provides fun and strategy for visitors to Pierre’s Point

The traditional stick game was part of Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Protestors rally for pets at Vernon courthouse

Rally outside while Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse inside

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Ontario town becomes tourist draw as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Most Read