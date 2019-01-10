Boy, 17, shot after car crash in Lower Mainland

Driver of suspect vehicle in custody, 17-old-year victim expected to survive

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a shooting at a townhouse complex in Whalley on Jan. 9. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

RCMP say a 17-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot outside a townhouse complex in Surrey late Wednesday night.

Police say it happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 9500-block of Prince Charles Boulevard.

According to Surrey RCMP, a light-coloured Jeep Wrangler drove into a grey Toyota Sienna before the driver of the Jeep fired shots into the Sienna.

“Both vehicles then quickly left the area,” police state in a release. “The Sienna attended Surrey Memorial Hospital as a passenger, a 17-year-old male, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.”

Police say shortly after the shooting, officers from the Metro Vancouver Transit Police found the suspect vehicle and took the driver into custody.

Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader the suspect is a man in his 30s. Both vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation, according to police.

Investigators believe this was a “targeted and isolated incident” and say early indications are that it is not related to gang conflict or drug trafficking.

The shooting was the second incident of shots-fired in the city so far this year. There were 38 in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61, and 88 in 2015.

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit now has conduct of the investigation, and the driver remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

See also: Two men charged after shots fired at Surrey house (Jan. 4, 2019)

See also: Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized (Oct. 12, 2018)



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter