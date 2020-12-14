Police lights

Boy spotted on roof of Saskatoon home: Man and woman face child abuse charges

The children involved are two boys, who are four and seven, and a 10-year-old girl

A woman and a man are facing numerous charges following a report of a child on the roof of a Saskatoon home.

Police say they were called around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and arrived to find others had been able to get the boy down safely.

Officers found another boy confined to a bedroom in the home.

The Saskatoon Police Service child abuse unit investigated before the man and woman were arrested on Thursday.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of forcible confinement.

A 28-year- old man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

The Canadian Press

