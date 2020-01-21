An office window was damaged during a recent break and enter at the Larch Hills chalet. (Contributed)

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

If you want to poke 1,100 people in the eye, this was a quick way to do it.

This was Ed Bouma’s response to a recent break in at the Larch Hills chalet. The Larch Hills Nordic Society president said windows were damaged in order to gain entry to the chalet office.

“I think we’re out about $1,100 or so that we cannot get back because our deductible doesn’t cover it… So this is money that we have to take from the general revenue of the club to go and fix those,” said Bouma. “It was more like a malicious damage thing than it was a theft because there wasn’t a lot to steal there.”

Read more: Video: Bobcat infiltrates Salmon Arm couple’s coop

Read more: Driver of speedboat in fatal Shuswap Lake houseboat collision denied parole

Money from a small cash float kept on the premises to make change for daily trail fees was taken. Bouma said money will no longer be left overnight at the chalet. Furthermore, the club will be looking at security at the facility.

“We’re going to improve our surveillance and we’re going to do an assessment of the security as well… to see if we can stop this from happening again,” said Bouma.

“I think it’s just really unfortunate… we’re non-profit, we do it to service the community and we end up with something like that.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video: Salmon Arm couple surprised by wily wild cat lurking in coop
Next story
U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

Just Posted

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

Video: Salmon Arm couple surprised by wily wild cat lurking in coop

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

CSRD green light’s Blind Bay cannabis store, provincial approval required

Public survey shows 55 per cent in favour, 42 per cent opposed to proposed outlet

Driver of speedboat in fatal Shuswap Lake houseboat collision denied parole

Court says Leon Reinbrecht unwilling to accept culpability for “reckless, thrill-seeking behaviour”

Buckle up: What to watch as Trump impeachment trial takes off

The Senate trail begins Tuesday

Viral Okanagan singer to serve up Moore music

Justin Moore to release new video starring opera singer mom

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

Okanagan curlers book ticket to BC Mixed Doubles Championships

Kelowna’s Elsie Everst and Adam Cseke look to advance to national stage

HERGOTT: Honesty in the courtroom

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Local Lizzie: Be kind, always

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Summerland Steam earn two weekend wins

Junior B team defeats Osoyoos Coyotes and Kelowna Chiefs

Most Read