Break in artist refuses to be framed

No one is being framed in this break in.

According to Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes a person or persons broke into a rural home, which was unoccupied, and stole several prints.

“They took the pictures and left the frames.”

Hughes said the pictures have little monetary value.

The crime was just recently reported to police, and occurred sometime over the past few weeks at approximately the 24 km mark on Princeton Summerland Road.

The homeowners are part-time residents.

Hughes said it’s a timely reminder for people with seasonal homes to have someone check on their houses when they are away.

If possible owners should make sure their properties are maintained in their absence, to deter thieves.

“We encourage people to have someone plow your driveway if you going to be away for a period of time.”

Most Read