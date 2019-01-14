RCMP are seeking assistance of the public in finding at least two culprits who stole the ATM from Mellor’s Store in the early morning hours of Jan. 13. (File photo)

Break-in at popular Shuswap convenience store nets ATM

Salmon Arm police seek public’s help in locating culprits involved in theft at Mellor’s Store

Thieves stole the ATM from Mellor’s Lucky Dollar Foods in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 13.

“At least two culprits broke into a convenience store in Ranchero,” says Salmon Arm RCMP detachment Staff Sgt. Scott West in a Jan. 14 press release.

“An individual all dressed in black broke into the store and, using a vehicle, made off with an ATM.”

The vehicle appeared to be a lighter coloured truck with a chrome bumper and a drop hitch.

Related:Crime down, but rural RCMP resources stretched

There was significant damage to the store, which is popular with area residents.

“Local police investigation continues but we are seeking the assistance of the public to solve this crime,” writes West. “Anyone with information pertaining to this events can call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

