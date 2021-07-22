Osoyoos mayor calls the Nk’Mip fire a ‘horrendous situation’

Update: 3:30 p.m.

“A horrendous situation.”

That’s what Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff is calling the Nk’Mip fire that has caused hundreds of residents and vacationers to evacuate in the past two days, sometimes in the middle of the night.

RDOS Rural Osoyoos director Mark Pendergraft had to leave the RDOS board meeting Thursday afternoon in order to see to his own home’s evacuation, with his residence under the expanded order area.

McKortoff is praising the coordinated efforts of the municipalities, Osoyoos Indian Band, BC Wildfire and the many fire departments during this difficult time.

She is urging visitors to Osoyoos who have been evacuated to head home. For those who have booked a vacation in an alert or evacuated zone, they should also consider not coming to Oliver or Osoyoos. The mayor of Oliver said there aren’t any hotel accommodations for visitors.

However, those vacationers evacuated from the Nk’Mip campground or other areas can see if there is a camping spot in Princeton. That town has opened up spaces for evacuees.

Wednesday night saw significant growth in the northeast and south, stated BC Wildfire on Thursday. Firefighters from nearly every fire hall in the South Okanagan, especially the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department spend Wednesday and Thursday battling the fire.

___________

An evacuation order is now in place for all addresses south of Highway 3 on Anarchist Mountain as of 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

RCMP and or Search and Rescue are currently going to each home to evacuate them immediately.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the evacuation order for more than 190 properties.

To see a full list of addresses in the evacuation order click here.

Firefighters are on scene and attacking the fire to prevent any structure loss.

Structural protection units are also preparing homes so that they are as FireSafe as possible, said Anarchist Mountain Fire Department whose firefighters worked through the night as the Nk’Mip fire climbed down the mountain by changing winds.

RDOS Rural Osoyoos director Mark Pendergraft had to leave the RDOS board meeting in order to see to his own evacuation, with his residence in the expanded order area.

The fire is still listed at 2,000 hectares but that number is an old estimate that updating has been hampered by smoke and wind.

RCMP have contracted additional security services who were patrolling last night to continue to patrol the area.

The evacuation order issued July 20 which saw over 200 properties on the list is also still in effect.

To see those addresses, click here.

The order was issued and effective as of 10:15 p.m. on July 21, and applies to the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Spirit Ridge Resort, the Sonora Dunes Golf Course, Nk’Mip Winery, 600 Rancher Creek Road and the Residences at 2000 Valleyview Drive.

READ MORE: Osoyoos Indian Band issues more evacuations

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services, please visit the ESS Reception Centre at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97, 36217 Main Street, Oliver.

For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890.

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.