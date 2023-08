The declaration comes as the province sees its worst wildfire season on record

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)

B.C.’s Premier David Eby has declared a provincial state of emergency due to the fast-paced spreading of multiple wildfires across the province.

The declaration comes as the province sees its worst wildfire season on record.

Roughly 5,000 properties are under evacuation orders and thousands more on alert, predominately in the Okanagan area, Cariboo and Boston Bar.

More to come.

