BREAKING: Coastal Health head Dr. Penny Ballem named executive lead for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

At a press conference early Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced Vancouver Coastal Health chair Dr. Penny Ballem will take executive lead the vaccination efforts. Dr. Ross Brown will stay on under Ballem’s direction.

“She’s been working with this team with extraordinary diligence for the past 12 months,” Dix said.

“I feel very happy and honoured to have this opportunity,” Ballem said. “It’s a mammoth task, but it can be done.”

Dix said this is largest vaccination effort in the province’s history As of Tuesday afternoon, the province reported 62,294 people received the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected Wednesday or Thursday with more doses of the Moderna vaccine expected on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she was pleased to welcome Ballem to the team as health officials across B.C. work to scale up vaccine rollouts as more doses arrive. Henry added officials will have further details on upscaling efforts in the next few days.

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,019 COVID-19 related deaths in B.C. The province has seen a total of 58,553 COVID-19 cases.

