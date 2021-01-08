UPDATE: ‘Cougar’ near Vernon school, actually a cat

Brief ‘cougar’ sighting had all kids called into school

Recess was cut short for BX Elementary students in a false alarm.

A ‘cougar’ was spotted at the school around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

“All kids have been called in,” the school confirmed.

Conservation Officers attended and it turns out there was no cougar, just a domestic housecat.

”It was seen in a neighbourhing property ontop of a chicken coop,” CO Mike Richardson said. “A very large domestic tabby was there and he was the same colour as a cougar.”

One of the construction workers at the school saw the cat and mistook it for a cougar.

Richardson said only cat tracks were observed near the chicken coop, not cougar tracks. And the owner confirmed that a large cat has been hanging around.

“The neighbours did mention that they had a bobcat last week,” Richardson said.

Cougar sightings, along with bears, are common in the area, due to the rural nature.

But the Conservation Office Service thought this call was strange as cougars aren’t ususally seen in the daytime.

