The Kookipi Creek wildfire as seen from Canyon Alpine Motel north of Boston Bar in the Fraser Canyon on the evening of Aug. 17. The fire has prompted evacuation orders for properties in the Fraser Valley and Thompson-Nicola Regional Districts, and an evacuation alert for the Village of Lytton. (Photo credit: Debbie Harper/Facebook)

Kookipi Creek wildfire at 2,000 hectares; evacuation orders and alerts remain for Fraser Canyon

Highway 1 closed from Hope to Lytton; Village of Lytton on evacuation alert

UPDATE: 8:11 a.m. Aug. 18

The Kookipi Creek wildfire has grown to 2,000 hectares as of early Friday morning (Aug. 18). All evacuation orders, as well as the local state of emergency for Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area “A”, remain in place.

Video footage shows the destruction of the historic Nahatlach Forest Fire Lookout near Boston Bar. It was captured by Lyttonnet, the internet service provider in the area.

UPDATE 11:40 p.m. Aug. 17

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued evacuation orders for 42 addressed properties in TNRD Area “I” due to the fast-moving Kookipi Creek wildfire.

The properties are between the TNRD’s boundary with the Fraser Valley Regional District at Falls Creek, north of Boston Bar, and the southern boundary of the Village of Lytton.

Everyone in the described area must leave immediately. To receive Emergency Support Services, residents should self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/, and report to the Reception Centre, located at 1655 Island Parkway, Kamloops.

Numerous First Nations in the region have issued evacuation orders, while Lytton First Nation is advising its members to pack essential items and be prepared to leave at short notice.

The TNRD has also issued an evacuation alert on behalf of the Village of Lytton, for 216 addressed properties within the village, and an evacuation alert for 34 addressed properties in TNRD Area “I” to the north of Lytton.

Some 90 per cent of the Village of Lytton was destroyed by wildfire on June 30, 2021; that fire also destroyed homes and buildings in TNRD Area “I” and Lytton First Nation.

Highway 1 remains closed between Hope and Lytton in both directions. The next update will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

An evacuation order has been issued for the area just north of Boston Bar as the Kookipi Creek wildfire burns out of control.

Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the areas along north and south sides of the Nahatlatch River. This includes Boothroyd Indian Band. The district says that due to the threat to life and safety people “must leave the designated area immediately.”

The order is in effect until further notice.

B.C. Wildfire Service is implementing tactical evacuations.

A release from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP Thursday (Aug. 17) says the order is near Highway 1 and continued fire activity could place traffic at risk. The stretch of highway between Hope and Lytton closed Thursday afternoon, with the next update expected at 11 p.m.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and to find alternate routes for your own safety.

The fire was first discovered July 8 and is currently listed at 485 hectares.

