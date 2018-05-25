BREAKING: Evacuation orders and alerts issued for North Thompson

Some properties in Electoral Area ‘E’ and ‘J’ are asked to leave immediately

The fast moving Allie Lake wildfire has led to an evacuation order for some properties northwest of Kamloops, as an out of control blaze is now threatening homes in the area.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says 14 properties fall under the evacuation order due to potential danger to life and health. Everyone living on the following properties are asked to evacuate immediately:

Electoral Area “E” (7 address points):

9221, 9593 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

3050, 3515, 4240, 4244, 4248 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

Electoral Area “J” (7 address points):

7888, 8396 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

9145, 9425, 9708, 9713, 10020 Deadman Vidette Rd

Those in the described area must leave immediately. It is suggested that evacuees shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

For properties on Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR and Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR, travel north to Highway 24 and east to Little Fort, then south on Highway 5 to Barriere. If you require support services such as food and accommodation, please register at the Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre at the Barriere Lions Hall, 4354 Borthwick Ave in Barriere, BC.

For addresses on Deadman-Vidette Road, travel south on Deadman Vidette Rd to Hwy 1 and east to Kamloops. If you require support services such as food and accommodation, please register at the Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre at McArthur Island Sport Centre, Island Pkwy, in Kamloops, BC.

If you have any large animals/livestock in need of shelter, please contact the TNRD EOC at 1-866-377- 7188.

Evacuation alert ordered

An evacuation alert has also been issued for an additional 51 address points:

5160, 5193, 5233, 5245, 5401, 5450 Bonaparte Lake

9992 to 10096 Bonaparte-Spur Lake FSR

4680 to 5760 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

John Ranta, Chair of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, made the orders for Areas “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) and “J” (Copper Desert County) due to increased danger caused by the Allie Lake wildfire.

“The advice from the field in terms of protection and the public interest was to issue an Evacuation Order and Alert for several properties,” said Ranta. “Fingers crossed that we’re not facing another year like last year.”

The evacuation alert is to allow those residences to prepare for evacuation should it be necessary. The TNRD says residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation, however there may be limited notice due to changing conditions.

Residents under alert are asked to:

Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception center.

Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants.

Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

Collect pets and pet needs.

If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

If an evacuation order is implemented, a reception area will be set up at the Barriere Lions Hall at 4354 Borthwick Avenue.

All residents that have been evacuated must register with Emergency Social Services at the designated reception center. Registration provides emergency personnel and family members with a list of evacuees and will provide evacuated residents with food, shelter and other personal necessities.

Allie Lake wildfire

The blaze had been holding steady earlier today at 1,600 hectares, and Fire Information Officer Marla Catherall said the BC Wildfire Service has 73 firefighters on site.

They were battling the blaze alongside four helicopters, six pieces of heavy equipment and an air tanker.



