BC Wildfire responds to blaze in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Planes circling as smoke in Cosens Bay area of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Air support is in the area as firefighters battle a blaze near Coldstream.

Crews responded to smoke at Cosens Bay, in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, Thursday afternoon.

The blaze is approximately one-hectare in size.

Coldstream Fire Department is on scene as is BC Wildfire Service.

“There are helicopters present as well as air tankers,” said Shaelee Stearns, fire information officer.

BC Wildfire is calling the blaze the Cosens Creek wildfire, smoke can be seen coming over the hill.

“I dont beleive any structures are threatened at this time,” Stearns said.

Further details will be reported as they become available.

READ MORE: Annual shutdown of Vernon pool nears

READ MORE: Aging Vernon park trees cut down

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfirefightersVernonwildfire