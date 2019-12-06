Cat and dog die in house fire in Kelowna

The house is located 195 Valleyview Road in Rutland

A cat and dog are dead following a house fire in Rutland earlier this morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. after multiple 911 calls of heavy smoke coming from a four-plex unit at 195 Valleyview Road, near Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found thick black smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building and initiated hand lines to contain the fire.

“All people have been accounted for,” said platoon chief Kelly Stephens. “It appears that we did lose one cat and one dog because of the smoke conditions.”

“There were quite a few cats and a couple dogs and we just housed them in place inside the rooms that were clear of smoke, but unfortunately. like I said, we lost a couple.”

As of 10:30 a.m. he said the fire had been knocked down.

Stephens said a large police presence was initially called to the scene because at one point they believe someone may have died in the fire, however that was not the case.

He said it appears the fire started near the rear of the building, but they have not determine the exact cause of the fire.

Investigators are on scene and will make that determination by this afternoon.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

 

A firefighter is seen entering the house with a hose at 165 Valleyview Road in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) A firefighter is seen entering the house with a hose at 195 Valleyview Road in Kelowna on Friday morning. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

