Abandoned Kelowna home up in flames

A house fire has broken out in Rutland. (Nick Rooney/Contributed)

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Jarret Dais told Capital News that most of flames were extinguished with three hoses. After the majority was doused, crews had to wait before entering the house for Fortis is shut off the power to the house. Crews are currently inside dousing the remaining hot spots.

The house has a for sale sign in front of it.

9 p.m.

The fire has been put out and crews on scene are investigating the cause. They have confirmed is was an abandoned house.

Fortis is on scene as well.

Original

Flames could be seen rising above Highway 33 Thursday evening, according to an area witness.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire just after 8 p.m. in Rutland on Douglas Road South. According to a witness, five fire trucks are on scene of the home.

BREAKING – A house fire has broke out in #Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood, just off of Highway 33. It’s unknown is anyone is hurt. More to come. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/LjQy6OoOpA — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) March 31, 2023

It’s unknown at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

More to come.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHouse fireKelownaOkanagan