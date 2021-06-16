BREAKING: House on fire in North Okanagan

A structure is burning on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook) A structure is burning on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook) A structure is burning on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)

A house is up in flames in a small North Okanagan community.

Large plumes of dark smoke can be seen in Armstrong as a home fire was sparked shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

The scene at a house fire on Sage Avenue, near Armstrong Elementary School. Firefighters still at work as smoke continues to rise from the home. More to come. pic.twitter.com/VAoABHTWx8 — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 16, 2021

Firefighters are on scene.

The cause of the Sage Avenue blaze is unknown at the time, but there are several homes in the area.

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Armstrong in the Sage Avenue area. (Jen Dase footage) pic.twitter.com/HtxORHlre1 — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 16, 2021

READ MORE: Vandalism forces Vernon to close public washrooms early

READ MORE: Fire under control after claiming several homes off Westside Road near Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire