IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old child.

The incident happened in a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building on Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.

More details to come.

Previous story
Vernon councillor takes IHA to task over needle program

Just Posted

Blaze near Enderby under control

Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire near Enderby

Thieves attempt to steal cash from SASCU ATM

Attempt unsuccessful but machine at Centenoka Mall destroyed

Shuswap girl designs jewelry to save the oceans

Enthusiastic entrepreneur plans to clean up B.C. beaches with earnings from earring business

Last evacuation order lifted in Summerland

Property on Garnet Valley Road had been evacuated because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Update: Okanagan Wildfires: Tuesday update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Vernon councillor takes IHA to task over needle program

Dalvir Nahal surprised by authority’s lack of enthusiasm to get involved in buyback program

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

Drones need to stay away from Okanagan wildfires

Kelowna - The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has issued a warning

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Alleged impaired driver collides with parked semi-trailer in Vernon

Charges laid against 27-year-old, no major injuries

Naramata wildfire grows as firefighters struggle with terrain

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata on Glenfir Road has grown

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Most Read