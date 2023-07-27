50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio has been found dead after missing for three days. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio has been found dead after missing for three days. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

BREAKING: Missing Kelowna man found dead

50-year-old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday, July 23

A missing Kelowna man has been found dead.

50-year-old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday, July 23. Montemiglio’s disappearance was out of character for him and his family was concerned for his well-being.

After a missing persons report was filed, the Kelowna RCMP asked for the public’s help in finding Montemiglio. On Wednesday night, he was found dead in the McKinley area of Kelowna.

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation and there are no criminal concerns. RCMP Victim Services will be supporting family and friends.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the citizens and media along with its community partners for their assistance in this unfortunate situation, there will be no further comments,” said the Kelowna RCMP in a release.

READ MORE: Man and pup saved from steep slope above cliff by West Kelowna rope team

READ MORE: Gold star for Kelowna’s Starbright Children’s Development Centre

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon police concerned by growing trend of 3D printed guns
Next story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre

Just Posted

The inaugural Shuswap Brewers Festival will be hosted at the scenic Northyards Cider Co. property in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Bevy of beverage producers unite for inaugural Shuswap Brewers Festival

A heavy-lift helicopter with a bucket passes over the Lower East Adams Lake area. (CSRD photo)
Incident Management Team tackling ‘Adams Complex’ of wildfires in the Shuswap

On July 23, 22.99 million litres of water were pumped out to users from the City of Salmon Arm water treatment plant in Canoe. (File photo)
High water usage, demand on infrastructure help push Salmon Arm to Stage 3

The District of Sicamous received $50,000 from the federal government to undertake a feasibility study for constructing a pedestrian bridge over Sicamous Narrows. (District of Sicamous photo)
Sicamous council to source funding, choose design for pedestrian bridge