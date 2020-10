The incident was first reported around 7:45 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP are currently responding to an investigation regarding multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 500 Columbia Street West.

“We are asking citizens to avoid this area for the time being as there may be a risk to the public and there will be a heavy Police presence, including road closures,” said sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Kamloops RCMP.”

More to come.

