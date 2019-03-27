Westerly portion of property at 3820 20th St. NE in the city’s Upper Lakeshore area to be the site of city’s first secondary suite strata subdivision. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Breaking new ground in providing housing

Salmon Arm approves its first secondary suite strata subdivision

Salmon Arm is on the way to breaking new ground in terms of secondary suites.

On Monday, March 25, city council gave final reading to a rezoning application and official community plan amendment that paves the way for what city staff stated would be the city’s first R8, secondary-suite zone, bareland strata.

Although the city contains a handful of R8, secondary suite, fee-simple subdivisions where everyone owns their own home, lot and driveway, this is the first strata subdivision (one with shared or common property such as driveways) with a blanket secondary-suite zoning.

“I’m excited we have our first strata R8 development,” remarked Coun. Kevin Flynn. “It doesn’t mean people have to put in asuite, but they have the opportunity and everyone who buys knows they or their neighbour could have a suite.”

Read more: 2016 – Suites for entire subdivision

Read more: Council meetings run long in Summerland

The 1.78 hectare (3.7 acre) parcel sits at 3820 20th St. NE in the city’s Upper Lakeshore area. It is part of a 6.8 hectare (39.5 acre) parcel that is largely forested, has not been farmed and contains a single family dwelling with accessory buildings.

The proposed 12-lot subdivision has been making its way through government channels since at least 2015, beginning with the Agricultural Land Commission. It will still require subdivision application approval from the city.

Read more: Council votes against neighbours, for density in Hillcrest

Read more: Salmon Arm council to consider putting money aside for transit

The application from K. and M. Brautigam received third reading last summer, but final reading was withheld pending trail requirements.

The official community plan amendment changed the smaller, westerly parcel from AR, acreage reserve, to LR, low density residential, while the zoning was changed from A2, rural holding, to R8, secondary suite.

Since the application was first submitted, it has changed, which pleased city staff and council.

Rather than panhandle-shaped lots with five or more access points onto 20th Street NE, the lot shapes are rectangular with an internal road and just one access point onto 20th.

Staff and council members also commented on the access to trails being provided, with pathways on all sides of the parcel.

“It’s a great trail network, and the developer is providing east and west access to the trail that runs along the south boundary,” said Flynn.

