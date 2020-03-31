BREAKING: Outbreak of COVID-19 among temporary foreign workers at West Kelowna business

The cases may be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Kelowna from outside Canada on March 12

Interior Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among a group of temporary foreign workers at a West Kelowna agricultural business.

Interior Health’s medical health officer, Dr. Sue Pollock, placed an order on Bylands Nurseries Ltd. on March 27, following confirmation of the virus within the group.

The workers are to remain in quarantine on the property until the Pollock provides an alternate direction.

The medical health officer is confident the risk of exposure to the public is low. No workers were in roles that interact with customers and the group had minimal contact with the community.

Bylands Nurseries and Garden Centre is currently closed but has undertaken several measures under Pollock’s orders including enhanced cleaning of all nursery, housing, sanitary and other facilities accessed by employees.

The workers live on-site in housing accommodations that allow for individuals to safely self-isolate.

The cases may be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Kelowna from outside Canada on March 12.

Neither the amount of cases nor their severity has been released by Interior Health.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to Bylands Nurseries for comment.

