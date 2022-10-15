Peachland Coun. Patrick Van Minsel declares his intention to run for mayor. (Photo/Matt Abrey)

Peachland Coun. Patrick Van Minsel declares his intention to run for mayor. (Photo/Matt Abrey)

BREAKING: Patrick Van Minsel defeats Fortin to be Peachland’s next mayor

He received 46 per cent of the vote (1,104 votes)

Patrick Van Minsel is in as the mayor of Peachland.

He received 46 per cent of the vote (1,104) in a close race, as Keith Fielding received 983 votes (41 per cent). Now former mayor Cindy Fortin received 293 votes.

Council looks a lot different this time around, as four new members have been voted in. Incumbent Terry Condon is back in after receiving 1,157 votes. After serving prior to 2018, Keith Thom is back in office, as he received 1,081 votes.

Randey Brophy led the way with 1,382 votes (57.6 per cent of the vote). Rick Ingram finished second with 1,208 votes. David Collins and Alena Glasman have also been voted onto Peachland’s council.

The referendum was passed in Peachland as it received 1,729 votes. That means the Corporation of the District of Peachland is adopting the Protective Services Building Loan Authorization Bylaw, meaning they will be borrowing $17.5 million over 30 years. The funds will go towards a new Protective Services Building to accommodate the fire department.

