Update: Brush fire near Penticton Airport brought under control

Update 4:05 p.m.:

An all-hands on deck response has brought an out-of-control brush fire near the Penticton Airport under control.

Members of the Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Indian Band Fire Department and Forest Services wildfire fire fighters all responded to the blaze.

A large area was burned by the fire before it was brought under control.

By around 4 p.m. though efforts from firefighters had moved to the mop-up stage.

Original Story:

A bush fire has gotten out of control and spread destroying at least one trailer near Penticton Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

There will be no access in or out of the Penticton Airport on Airport Road while they deal with the blaze that erupted around 2:10 p.m. near the storage buildings.

It’s not known if flights will be re-routed.

Penticton Fire, Penticton Indian Band and Forest Services are all on scene after the fire the size of a large house was reported to 911. A travel trailer has already gone up in flames.

The air is choked with smoke and Airport Road is now been shut down with AIM Roads on their way to do traffic control.

Water tender trucks are being brought in to wet down the area.

Fortis is on its way. RCMP is also on scene.

Western News reporter Brennan Phillips is on scene and will provide more information once it becomes available.

