BREAKING: 5 injured in plane crash at Abbotsford International Airshow

Crash involving vintage plane occurred near end of show

A vintage plane has crashed at the Abbotsford International Airshow just following the show.

The Airshow said in a statement on its Facebook page that five people were taken to hospital with various injuries after the biplane experienced difficulties in the air.

BC Emergency Health Service said three were taken by ground ambulance and are in stable condition. Two others are in serious condition. No further details on the exact injuries have been made available at this time.

The aircraft was operated by a museum taking part in the show, offering member flights, the Airshow said. Early reports indicate that the plane may have been associated with the show’s Living History Flights.

More to come.

