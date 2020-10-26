BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in Lumby

Police call for social media blackout in ongoing incident

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)

A heavy police presence has been reported in the Lumby area Monday, Oct. 26.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a disturbance on Shuswap Avenue in Lumby and a perimeter around a residence has been established.

A nearby elementary school has reportedly been put on lockdown as the situation evolves.

“Schools are aware of the ongoing incident and taking steps to ensure the safety of students,” an RCMP statement reads.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. The public is also asked to not share details of the unfolding incident online as it could jeopardize everyone’s safety.

Police have also spoken with nearby residents.

