RCMP have converged on a property in Peachland late on Monday, June 27. (Gary Barnes - Capital News)

BREAKING: Possible shooting in Peachland

An unfoldingincident in Peachland has drawn a large police response.

At least 18 RCMP vehicles, a drone and a spotter plane were seen in the area of Garraway Place at around 6:45 p.m.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response tactical team were also deployed to the scene.

According to neighbours, officers had surrounded a home in the area after a man had been shot. RCMP had not previously been to the home according to one neighbour.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

The RCMP have been reached for comment.

A reporter for Black Press Media is on scene.

More details to come.

