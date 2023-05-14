Smoke rising behind McCurdy Place. (Contributed)

Smoke rising behind McCurdy Place. (Contributed)

BREAKING: Smoke and flames spotted rising behind Kelowna’s McCurdy Place

Emergency crews are on scene

A large plume of smoke is rising in the area behind McCurdy Place.

Witnesses spotted smoke and flames at about 5:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if any structures are threatened or how the blaze started.

More to come.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
