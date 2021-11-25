UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Screenshot)Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Screenshot)

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: The city-wide lockdown has been lifted in Vanderhoof and a suspect has been arrested, police confirm.

––

ORIGINAL STORY:

Vanderhoof is under a city-wide lockdown due to an active shooter who shot at the RCMP detachment Thursday.

Those in Vanderhoof area are being asked to stay inside and shelter, lock doors and refrain from leaving their home and business at this time.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

WL McLeod Elementary and Nechako Valley Secondary School are on lockdown until further notice, school officials have confirmed.

According to one witness, shortly after 12:15 p.m., a man could be seen walking up to the detachment carrying a long gun before shots could be heard.

Police believe the lone male suspect is driving a white Ford pick-up truck with an extended cab. Anyone who sees the suspect or his vehicle is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial for prison escapees accused of murdering Greaver Victoria man moved to Vancouver
Next story
Dog attack at West Kelowna park results in 2 dogs seized

Just Posted

Phaedra and Ivan Idzan pause for a photo in downtown Hope on Nov. 14, taking a walk just before they heard that Highway 7 would be opening to allow people stranded to be guided through the flooded area so they could get to other communities in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)
Hope and faith: Salmon Arm couple get home safely with appreciation for community spirit

Salmon Arm goalie Liam Vanderkooi stopped 35 shots Wednesday, Nov. 24, in a 5-2 Silverbacks BCHL win over the Vernon Vipers at the Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler Image)
Tassy takes BCHL scoring lead in Salmon Arm win over Vernon Vipers

Horsey Ladies Okanagan members Elspeth Manning, Sheila Sperling, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Donna McNab, Lisa Warren and Kathy Mydske prepare to pick the winners of the 12 prize bucket draws. (Contributed) Horsey Ladies Okanagan members Elspeth Manning, Sheila Sperling, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Donna McNab, Lisa Warren and Kathy Mydske prepare to pick the winners of the 12 prize bucket draws. (Contributed)
Farm animal sanctuary receives $5,000 donation from Horsey Ladies Okanagan

A ceremony marking the transfer of forest tenure from Interfor to the Simpcw First Nation was held on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Pictured, left to right, are Interfor chief forester Stuart Card, Simpcw First Nation Councillor Ron Lampeau Jr., Interfor woodlands manager Erik Kok, Chief Shelley Loring and Couns. Tina Donald and Allison Green. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nation takes over forest tenure in ‘landmark agreement’ with Interfor