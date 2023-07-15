UPDATE: Fire at Penticton warehouse extinguished

(Logan Lockhart - Western News)(Logan Lockhart - Western News)
A warehouse in Penticton caught fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)A warehouse in Penticton caught fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)
(Logan Lockhart - Western News)(Logan Lockhart - Western News)

Update (12:30 p.m.)

City officials in Penticton say the warehouse fire at Peerless Limited on 575 Page Avenue has been extinguished.

Crews are now securing the industrial area property.

Original (10:45 a.m.)

Smoke can be seen coming from a warehouse in Penticton Saturday morning.

The Penticton Fire Department is on scene with a number of firefighters at the warehouse at 575 Page Avenue, off Carmi Avenue. The warehouse is believed to contain tires and rims.

Crews could be seen opening the large warehouse door, letting out a large plume of black smoke. Crews appear to be containing the fire.

RCMP are also on scene.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke

READ MORE: Blasting to close Highway 97 in Summerland

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Breaking NewsfirePenticton

Previous story
Campground shut down after cougar kills dog in Cultus Lake
Next story
UPDATE: Missing teenager girl located by Penticton RCMP

Just Posted

Kim Stasiuk (left) from Shuswap Paws Rescue Society receives the $120 donation from Joyce Dunlop, raised from Canoe Beach Café’s Sriracha hot sauce auction for charity. (Jimmy Dunlop photo)
Shuswap beachfront café auctions off hard-to-find hot sauce for charity

Jason Kim, owner of the Sicamous Return-It depot, stands outside the CSRD household recycling service also operating at his business' location. The centre can stay at the Sicamous Bottle Depot thanks to Bylaw 1000 which allows community recycling centres in C-1 zones. (Rebecca Willson/Eagle Valley News)
Bylaw allows Sicamous bottle depot to continue accepting household recyclables

Thompson-Okanagan Chambers of Commerce recently meet in Kamloops to address the labour market gap in the region. (Black Press - file photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap chambers brainstorm labour market gap ideas

Ever vigilant, this parent osprey eyes the sky for any threat to the tiny baby you can see tucked under its right wing. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Ospreys launch aerial attack to protect their young in Salmon Arm