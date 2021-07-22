Brenda Creek wildfire grows to 662 hectares

Strong winds fuelled growth to the east and south of the fire

The Brenda Creek Wildfire is now measured at approximately 662 hectares in size, according to a Thursday (July 22) update from BC Wildfire Service.

While strong winds fueled growth to the east and south of the fire, the transmission line providing power to 60,000 people in West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland was not impacted. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is urging Westside residents to prepare for the potential of an extended power outage as the fire rages.

There are currently 42 firefighters on scene tackling the blaze, supported by three helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment. An additional 24 staff, which includes members from BC Wildfire Services’ incident management team, are also on-site.

Helicopters will continue their second straight day of bucketing water onto the fire’s hotspots. A mass water delivery system was recently implemented to protect a portion of the transmission line located within the perimeter of the wildfire.

Four firefighters and three support staff members stayed overnight to monitor the fire.

