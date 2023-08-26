Bridge damage near Chase closes road to traffic

Bridge damage along Holding Road near Chase has closed the road to traffic.
DriveBC reports Holding Road is currently closed in both directions, due to damage to the bridge between Holding Road and Loakin Bear Road, 17 kilometres east of Chase.
This has closed the road to all traffic except emergency vehicles.
An assessment is in progress but an estimated time of reopening is not yet available.
DriveBC’s next update will come at 12 p.m.
@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
