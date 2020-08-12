Bridge replacement to get underway in Sicamous

Single-lane alternating traffic can be expected over the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge after the Labour Day weekend as work gets underway on its replacement. (File photo)

Sicamous will be bustling with construction activity over the next two weeks.

Motorists should watch out for a trio of projects affecting traffic in the district.

Utility work is planned for the Hillier and Silver Sands Road areas on Aug. 13 and 14. According to a notice from the District of Sicamous, drilling crews will be working in the Silver Sands Road area but two-way traffic flow is expected to continue throughout the project.

Work will also be happening on the Trans-Canada Highway Frontage Road and Eagle Pass Way near the Shell Station between Aug. 11 and 14. Traffic control will be in place and, according to the district, disruption should be minimal.

The largest project beginning in August is the replacement of the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge. The initial stages of construction work on the bridge are expected to begin on Monday, Aug. 17 on both sides of the bridge. Work on the approaches to the bridge will continue through the month of August. Those crossing the bridge on foot can expect the pedestrian sidewalk to be narrowed to 30” and drivers will likely see traffic control, but traffic flow through the area will be maintained.

As the bridge project progresses later this year, traffic over the bridge will be further restricted. According to the district, single-lane alternating traffic will be in place at the bridge following the Labour Day Weekend. The new traffic pattern is expected to be in place until May or June of 2021. The notice from the district promised further information on the bridge project later this month.

The District of Sicamous received a $4.8 million infrastructure grant in 2018 to pay for the replacement of the bridge which is the only way across the Eagle River within district limits.



