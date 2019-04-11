Bridges delivered to Peachland by helicopter

Two new bridges have been air lifted into Peachland.

The bridges will live in Hardy Falls Regional Park and were delivered by helicopter this morning into the heavily forested canyon.

The wooden bridges were designed with a higher clearance above Deep Creek with the goal of minimizing any future spring freshet damage from high waters and debris. They replace bridges two and eight, which along with the approaches and trail sustained significant damage during the spring runoff in 2017.

With the new bridges in place, it is anticipated repairs to the trails in the park can be made by early May and the regional park will be once again open for visitors.

The Provincial Disaster Assistance program provided $48,400 to repair damage to this park.

