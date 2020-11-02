FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, wearing a face covering to curb the spread of coronavirus Britain’s Prince William meets pharmacist Joyce Duah as he and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge visit St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, to mark the launch of the nationwide “Hold Still” community photography project. Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus, apparently around the same time as his father Prince Charles earlier this year, BBC reported. The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn’t want to worry anyone. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, wearing a face covering to curb the spread of coronavirus Britain’s Prince William meets pharmacist Joyce Duah as he and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge visit St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, to mark the launch of the nationwide “Hold Still” community photography project. Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus, apparently around the same time as his father Prince Charles earlier this year, BBC reported. The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn’t want to worry anyone. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April: report

Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report

Britain’s Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus in April, around the same time as his father Prince Charles, BBC reported.

The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn’t want to worry anyone.

Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.

The newspaper said William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

Prince Charles had mild COVID-19 symptoms in March. In his first public engagement after recovering, Charles revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell while he was sick.

William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was making her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March. They met with scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in southern England.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusRoyal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties
Next story
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

Just Posted

Chrissy Deye, Heather Janzen and Monica Kriese serve a person who stopped by for the outoor free lunch on Friday, Oct. 30 that volunteers provide from 12 to 1 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Throughout pandemic, outdoor lunch provided in Salmon Arm

Volunteers into eighth months of offering meal to people who need food or company

Ant.
Morning Start: There’s an ant that only lives in a 14-block section of New York City and nowhere else on Earth

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Driver accused in fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash to stand trial in Kelowna

The crash left one person dead and two severely injured

Vernon Vipers forward Nicholas Remissong tries to set up a screen in front of Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Riley Kohonick while being bothered by Gorillas captain Hunter Sansbury during the ‘Backs’ 2-1 shootout victory in the B.C. Hockey League’s Okanagan Cup pre-season tournament Saturday, Oct. 31, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks pull off few tricks in Halloween win over Vernon

Carter Loney scores lone shootout goal as Gorillas slither past Snakes 2-1 at Kal Tire Place

The full moon on Halloween 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Did you see the Halloween full moon? You won’t spot another for 19 years

This year, the Halloween full moon was enjoyed in all timezones — something which hasn’t happened since 1944

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

The incident allegedly took place in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

The incident allegedly took place in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive

Kelowna International Airport. ���Image: Capital News file
Small plane crashes at Kelowna Airport

The lone occupant of the aircraft suffered minor injuries

Crews loading a person into an ambulance after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Saturday evening, Oct. 31. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Teen hit by vehicle on Halloween night

The collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
Too many people at Okanagan Halloween party

Police called to Vernon home for report of party fight; found more people than allowed under COVID

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Man robbed at gunpoint on Okanagan Connector

Police say the victim told police that a large truck almost ran him off the road

(Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton crews battle fire at abandoned home

The blaze broke out around 3 p.m. on Sunday

Most Read