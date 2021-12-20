Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

MORE DETAILS: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

RELATED: Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
North Okanagan Gleaners cap busy year with a million meals
Next story
English Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Just Posted

Some Canoe residents are not happy with the new four-way stop installed at the intersection of 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE, but the city’s traffic safety committee determined the four-way stop is the best solution. (File photo)
Letter: Support of Canoe four-way stop protest appreciated

A semi and 53-foot trailer involved in a single-vehicle collision temporarily blocked Highway 1 near Sicamous on Sunday morning, Dec. 19, 2021. (RCMP photo)
53-foot trailer temporarily blocks Highway 1 following collision near Sicamous

Salmon Arm Secondary Music Theatre students Brody Grove and Bobby-Grace Hall show off the retro chic attire they’ll be wearing in the school’s upcoming production, Back to the 80s: A Totally Awesome Musical, which runs Jan. 18 to 21. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Secondary theatre students ready to rock the ’80s with upcoming musical

One person died on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)
1 person dead at SilverStar ski resort near Vernon; investigation ongoing