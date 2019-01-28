Broken nose leads to arrest for assault

53-year-old Sicamous man receives court date and conditions

After locating a man with a broken nose on Old Spallumcheen Road, Sicamous RCMP took his alleged attacker into custody.

On the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 27, officers responded to a call from a member of the public who had found the injured man.

The injured man, described as being in his 20s, told police he had been assaulted by another man, someone he knew, at his Old Spallumcheen Road residence.

Officers located and arrested a 53-year-old man who is also a resident of Sicamous.

Related:Crime down, but rural RCMP resources stretched

Police executed a search warrant on the house where the attack took place to further their investigation.

The man suspected in the assault was released with a March 26 court date where he will face an assault causing bodily harm charge. In the meantime, he is bound by several conditions including being ordered to attend adult probation and a no contact order with the victim.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada to host Venezuela summit to support anti-Maduro forces
Next story
Okanagan College film series looks at the anthropocene era

Just Posted

Broken nose leads to arrest for assault

53-year-old Sicamous man receives court date and conditions

Intoxicated man arrested in Sicamous on suspicion of damaging vehicle

45-year-old Salmon Arm resident breached probation by consuming alcohol

RCMP investigating armed robbery of Salmon Arm business

Downtown music store manager shares brief, unsettling exchange with suspect

Ski enthusiast speaks up for Sicamous back country

Blaine Carson would like to see better signage and parking at switchbacks west of Bruhn Bridge

Valentine’s Day fundraiser for MMIW done search team

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby.

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

McCleaners in Kamloops was allegedly robbed Monday morning

Most Read