Broken nose leads to arrest for assault

After locating a man with a broken nose on Old Spallumcheen Road, Sicamous RCMP took his alleged attacker into custody.

On the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 27, officers responded to a call from a member of the public who had found the injured man.

The injured man, described as being in his 20s, told police he had been assaulted by another man, someone he knew, at his Old Spallumcheen Road residence.

Officers located and arrested a 53-year-old man who is also a resident of Sicamous.

Police executed a search warrant on the house where the attack took place to further their investigation.

The man suspected in the assault was released with a March 26 court date where he will face an assault causing bodily harm charge. In the meantime, he is bound by several conditions including being ordered to attend adult probation and a no contact order with the victim.

