Vernon city council will honour the contributions of Coun. Dalvir Nahal with a bronze plaque. Nahal died of cancer at age 45 during her second term in office in September 2021. (Contributed)

Bronze plaque honours late Vernon councillor

Colleagues vote to erect plaque in memory of Nahal, who died in office in 2021 at age 45

The original thought was to pay tribute to three Vernon councillors who died in office.

Now, it will just be one.

Council voted unanimously at its regular meeting Monday, March 13, to remember Dalvir Nahal with a 14-by-10-inch bronze plaque dedicated to the late councillor.

Nahal died at age 45 from cancer in September 2021 in her second term in office.

The estimated cost of the plaque, including installation, is $2,700.

Council had been looking at a way to remember the contributions of Nahal, Bob Spiers and Patrick Nicol.

The supplier of the plaque provided a revised proof to city staff that presented two options: the one singular plaque as selected for Nahal, or one with five bronze name plates mounted to the face of a 14-by-18-inch bronze plaque.

Four of the bronze name plates would be blanks and could be removed and updated if necessary. The cost was estimated at $6,000.

There is already a memorial to Nicol in Polson Park, and Spiers’ family told some council members the memorial plaque is not something Bob would have wanted.

