B&E suspect nabbed by North Okanagan’s top cop

The keen eyes of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s top cop helped catch a break-and-enter suspect.

Officers were called to a break-and-enter in progress Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the 2800 block of 30th Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. A security system inside the business captured the break-in, and the owner – who was watching the event through a live camera feed – called police.

The suspect fled from the scene as one of the owners arrived and responding officers immediately began to make patrols in an effort to locate the suspect.

That included Supt. Shawna Baher.

“A description of the suspect was distributed to the responding and all on-duty officers,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “At approximately 7:20 a.m., Superintendent Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, was conducting a patrol in the area of the break-and-enter when she spotted a man matching the description of the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested safely and without incident and the subsequent investigation has revealed additional evidence allegedly linking the man to the break-and-enter.

A 40-year-old Vernon man faces a number of potential criminal charges and has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

