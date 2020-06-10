Budget airline Swoop suspends Kelowna service until fall

The WestJet subsidiary ran flights between Kelowna and Winnipeg three times a week last summer

As Kelowna International Airport welcomes traffic back to its runways, a Canadian budget airline has decided to further suspend its services to the area due to financial struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, June 9, Swoop, a WestJet subsidiary, announced several route suspensions, including the service between Kelowna and Winnipeg that ran three times a week through last summer.

Swoop has also suspended all flights out of Victoria and some out of Abbotsford.

The route suspensions are currently slated to last through Oct. 24, 2020.

YLW has remained open for domestic travel throughout the pandemic.

Air Canada and WestJet currently have flights out of Kelowna, and the airport announced on Tuesday that Central Mountain Air, Flair Airlines, and Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service in June and July.

“As provinces slowly start to reopen, we hope to see additional destinations and increased frequency on these routes as airlines adjust their networks and schedules,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

READ MORE: ‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm council ponders where to put city’s next rainbow crosswalk
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

Buffalo Sabres nominate Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar for NHL trophy

The 25-year-old is finding his niche in the league as a hard-checking forward

Sicamous Creek Falls trail reopens with safety improvements

Trail had been closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents in 2019

Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

North Okanagan man was found guilty Feb. 11 of running over escort with an ATV

Black bear strolls into Vernon house

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Budget airline Swoop suspends Kelowna service until fall

The WestJet subsidiary ran flights between Kelowna and Winnipeg three times a week last summer

Salmon Arm museum on hunt for spittoons, deer mount

Items to decorate walls of R.J. Haney and Heritage and Museum addition

‘Racism is real,’ says Vernon Black Lives Matter protester

Handful of demonstrators take to court steps in solidarity with BLM movement

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

Piano man lights up North Okanagan streets

Downtown Vernon instrument back on the 30th Avenue block

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Summerland Music Camp goes online

Camp for children includes ukulele lessons, art and urban dance

Most Read