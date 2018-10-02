The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board has given first, second and third readings to a bylaw amendment to extend building inspection to Electoral Area C South Shuswap. (CSRD image)

Building inspection one step closer for South Shuswap

Implementation of the bylaw expected to be March 4, 2019

Building inspection for the South Shuswap is moving closer to realitty.

As previously requested by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board, Development Services staff provided information and held open houses in Electoral Area C South Shuswap in June 2018 to inform residents about the pending introduction of building regulation inspection services in their area.

The Building Regulation Public Engagement Summary Report presented to the board on July 19 outlined the community engagement that was undertaken and the next steps to implement building inspection regulations for Electoral Area C.

Related: Building inspection open houses planned for South Shuswap

The bylaw currently applies to electoral areas B – Rural Revelstoke, E – Rural Sicamous and F – Falkland/Deep Creek/Salmon Valley.

Taxation to support the implementation of the expanded building regulation service area for Electoral Area C with a proposed effective date of March 4, 2019 requires both Building Regulation Bylaw No. 660 and the Sub-Regional Building Inspection Service Bylaw No. 5785 to be adopted by the end of October 2018.

The board gave the bylaw amendment first, second and third readings at the Sept. 20 board meeting in Salmon Arm.

