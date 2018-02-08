On March 5, the number of building inspection visits per building project in Area F will increase from three to six.

Building inspection to expand

Number of inspections per building in Area F to increase from three to six

  Feb. 8, 2018
  • News

Come March 5, building inspection in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Area F is expanding.

A CSRD building regulation inspection service has existed in the communities of Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista, Magna Bay, Anglemont and St. Ives since 2001.

But starting on March 5, the number of building inspections in these communities will increase from three to six.

Inspected will be: 1. Footing construction; 2. Pre-backfill; 3. Under slab plumbing rough-in; 4. Framing construction; 5. Insulation and vapour barrier and air barrier; and 6. Final inspection.

The CSRD states most new building construction, renovation, addition or demolition requires that: the property owner submit a complete building permit application to the CSRD; the CSRD issue a building permit prior to construction beginning; and the CSRD building inspector complete six inspections during construction and prior to the granting of building occupancy.

For more information, homeowners are asked to contact the CSRD Building Department at 250-832-8194, toll free at 1-888-248-2773 or email buildingpermit@csrd.bc.ca.

