The City of Salmon Arm continues to see higher building permit values in 2020 and 2021 over those in 2019. (File photo)

Building permit totals in Salmon Arm continue to be high throughout 2021

Permits for residential construction top commercial and industrial in November

The coronavirus pandemic may have slowed some businesses in Salmon Arm, but building construction still appears to be flourishing.

The city’s planning and development services staff received kudos at a Dec. 13 council meeting for their work on the high number of building permits recorded.

The worth of single- and multi-family homes and their suites amounted to about $3.6 million in permits in November 2021, while commercial and industrial permits totalled more than $600,000.

That brings the total for the year, to the end of November, to approximately $50.3 million. The year-to-date total for 2020 was $51.5 million.

Coun. Kevin Flynn called the totals “pretty darn good numbers” and expressed his gratitude to the planning and development services team.

“We’re over $50 million, probably just a little bit short of all-time highs, but still great work…” Flynn said. “Thank you to the team that does all that hard work.”

