Building permits boom in Salmon Arm during January 2021

Permit values are second highest this January for past 21 years

COVID-19 may have shut down a lot of activities, but it hasn’t stopped construction.

Annual building permit values compiled by the City of Salmon Arm show that January of 2021 saw the second-highest total value of building permits for that month in 21 years.

Coun. Kevin Flynn commented on the high dollar value at council’s Feb. 8 meeting.

“As much as we didn’t know what to expect, we’re off to a great start,” Flynn said, thanking planning staff for all their work processing the construction. “Numbers are up, dollars are up.”

The value of building permits issued in January 2021 was more than $3 million – $3,180,132 to be exact.

Since 2001, only one year saw a higher total value in January and that was in 2019 with more than $6 million.

Just two years were in the $2 million range for the month, 2012 and 2020.

Breaking down the January 2021 statistics in Salmon Arm, the bulk of the dollar value came from new single-family dwellings at $1.65 million.

Other contributors were additions to single-family dwellings at $811,000, additions to commercial properties at $527,000, and swimming pools and pool buildings at $110,000.

