Building permits coming soon to South Shuswap

Building inspection is coming to the South Shuswap on March 4.

Following that date, most new construction, renovations, additions or demolitions in Area C will require property owners to submit a building permit application to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, states a CSRD news release.

A building permit will be issued before the beginning of construction, and will be followed up with six inspections during construction before an occupancy permit is granted.

“Building inspection is a very positive step forward as it will improve health and safety of our residents while helping to ensure that their investment in their new home is protected,” says Paul Demenok, Electoral Area C director. “At the same time, building inspection will reduce bylaw infractions and will provide new tools for CSRD bylaw enforcement.”

All buildings are required to be constructed to the BC Building Code. Only buildings in areas with building inspection, however, are subject to the consistent and high level of oversight required, at key points of the construction process, to ensure the code is met and safety standards are upheld.

In the absence of building inspection, construction might not meet regulations or take into account hazards such as slope issues or the potential for flooding.

The new service will be paid for through a combination of building permit fees and a service area levy to property owners within the Electoral Area C boundaries.

Currently, CSRD building regulation and inspection services are provided to the communities of Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista, Magna Bay, Anglemont, and St. Ives in Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), Electoral Area B (Rural Revelstoke), and Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous).

“Purchasing a home is one of the most significant investments people will make in their lifetime and a building inspection service should give comfort to new and future homeowners that their home is safe and will be structurally sound for many years to come,” says Gerald Christie, manager of development services. “As directed by the board, we are very pleased to provide a building inspection service to residents of Electoral Area C.”

