Building stats in Salmon Arm continue to stack up over 2020 numbers

Already 15 single family homes have been built in Salmon Arm in 2021

Statistics from the building department continue to rise in Salmon Arm during the pandemic.

The biggest increases show up in the single-family dwelling category.

For the first three months of 2020, building permits for eight new homes were issued at a building permit value of approximately $3.574 million. In 2021, 15 single-family homes were given the go-ahead totalling $4.5 million.

In the single family dwellings with suites category, in 2020 one permit was issued in the first three months of the year at a value of $375,000. During the same period this year, three such permits were issued at a total of $1.5 million.

Total permits issued in the first three months of 2021 were 78 at a total of $9.539 million, nearly three million more than the $6.9 million total, and 69 permits, for the same period in 2020.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren, who commented on the permits in Coun. Chad Eliason’s absence, said the growth is worthy of note.

“I was looking at the numbers with curiosity because the dollar value is substantially increased and I wondered if it’s because the price of a two-by-four has gone from three dollars to 11 dollars in the last year. However, it doesn’t look like that’s the only factor and the building stats are quite up – it’s a pretty good testament to our staff in several departments to make sure that these things keep moving forward, even though we’ve had to deal with the difficulties of the pandemic.

“Good on them, I think that bodes well for building in the future here in Salmon Arm.”

