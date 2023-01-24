Building which has ‘captured the imagination of Canoe’ to be rezoned

Former school to be renovated for owners of Vancouver antique store to live and work in it

A unique building in Canoe is the subject of a rezoning and Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment to accommodate future plans.

The former school at 6540 50th St. NE is currently ‘institutional’ in the OCP and is zoned accordingly.

A report from the city’s planning staff explained: “The ultimate intent of the owners is to renovate and restore an existing Institutional building/structure (which formerly belonged to the School District) to a single family dwelling with an area for an antique-based home occupation below.”

Staff noted the owners, listed as C. Switzer and R. Muxlow, purchased the property in 2016. They have been using it as an escape from their home base in Vancouver in order to work remotely and source inventory for their retail-antique business, Stepback, which they have been operating for the past 17 years.

Staff said the owner’s original intent was to keep the property zoned as is, P3 – Institutional, because they intended to use the building for a home occupation, one of the permitted uses under the zoning.

“However, since a ‘single family dwelling’ is not permitted under the current P-3 zoning and the owners intend to live in the building while working remotely below, staff require the owners to rezone to either R-1 or R-8, which requires an OCP amendment to support the proposed residential use.”

The changes being made are from institutional to low density residential in the OCP, as well as rezoning from P3, institutional to R8, residential suite zone.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond, who lives in Canoe, said she knows the owner lives out of town, but it would be great if he could attend the public hearing online for the changes.

“As I mentioned, it (the building) has captured the imagination of Canoe…,” she said.

The public hearing will be Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.

Wallace Richmond encouraged residents to attend with their questions.

